  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

#AriseTVTownhallSeries: Sowore Advocates Inclusion of State Police in Constitution 

Business | 10 hours ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja 

The Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) , Omoyele Sowore on Sunday advised on the need for Nigeria to create a new constitution where creation of state police will be included 

Sowore who stated this while responding to a question at the Aeries 2 of Arise News Presidential Town Hall, said it’s very important to allow states and local governments to have their own security units which are not controlled by the governors.

Details later…

