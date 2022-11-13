Latest Headlines
House Committee Summons 63 Institutions over N2trn Illegal Budget Implementation
Editors End Conference in Owerri, Score Uzodimma High
Access Bank, NGO Provide Free Health Services to 5,000 in Kano
#AriseTVTownhallSeries: Sowore Advocates Inclusion of State Police in Constitution
Udora Orizu in Abuja
The Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) , Omoyele Sowore on Sunday advised on the need for Nigeria to create a new constitution where creation of state police will be included
Sowore who stated this while responding to a question at the Aeries 2 of Arise News Presidential Town Hall, said it’s very important to allow states and local governments to have their own security units which are not controlled by the governors.
Details later…