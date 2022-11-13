AriseTVTownhallSeries: Sowore Advocates Inclusion of State Police in Constitution 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) , Omoyele Sowore on Sunday advised on the need for Nigeria to create a new constitution where creation of state police will be included

Sowore who stated this while responding to a question at the Aeries 2 of Arise News Presidential Town Hall, said it’s very important to allow states and local governments to have their own security units which are not controlled by the governors.

Details later…