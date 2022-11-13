AriseTVTownhallSeries: 2023 Election May Not be Free, Fair, Due to Worsening Insecurity, Says Sowore

Latest Headlines
*insists Nigeria needs political activist as president
Udora Orizu in Abuja
The Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) , Omoyele Sowore on Sunday said that given the escalating insecurity, Nigeria may not have about 25 percent of its land mass hold free and fair election in 2023.
Sowore who stated this during the Series 2 of Arise News Presidential Town Hall urged that there’s need to ensure rhat there are security agencies that are capable of dealing with insecurity.
He opined that what Nigeria needs qas an activist who also understands politics.
