  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

#AriseTVTownhallSeries: 2023 Election May Not be Free, Fair, Due to Worsening Insecurity, Says Sowore

Breaking

*insists Nigeria needs political activist as president 

Udora Orizu in Abuja 

The Presidential Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) , Omoyele Sowore on Sunday said that given the escalating insecurity, Nigeria may not have about 25 percent of its land mass hold free and fair election in 2023.

Sowore who stated this during the Series 2 of Arise News Presidential Town Hall urged that there’s need to ensure rhat there are security agencies that are capable of dealing with insecurity.

He opined that what Nigeria needs qas an activist who also understands politics.

Details later…..

