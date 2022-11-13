  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

#AriseTVPresidentialTownhallSeries: It’s wrong of President to be Minister of Petroleum, Says Sani

Breaking | 10 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Action Democratic Party, Mr. Yabagi Sani, has said it is wrong of President Muhammadu Buhari to be in charge of the Petroluem Ministry. 

He said, “It is not necessary for the President to be directly in charge of a particular ministry.

“He is supposed to be in charge of all the ministries.

” He is supposed to have managers. People that are experts with excellent records, to manage critical ministries as ministers. 

“All the Minister’s are exercising the powers of the president which had been delegated to them. 

“I will put the right people in right places and ensure that they are effectively monitored so that people would feel the impact of government.”

