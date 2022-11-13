Again, MLSCN Rate PAMO University Best in Medical Sciences

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Chief Executive Officer of Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), Dr. Tosan Erhabor, has rated the PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) one of the best institutions in medical sciences in the country.

The latest rating is coming less than a week after the Registrar of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Alhaji Farouk Abubakar, equally rated the university high in nursing and medical education.

Speaking with THISDAY at the first induction/oath taking ceremony of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science of PAMO University, Erhabor noted that the graduands have been trained in both knowledge and character.

He said the graduates of medical laboratory science from PAMO can stand and compete in any challenges in the society.

He said: “These first set of graduands, it is not just PAMO University that has deemed them fit in learning and character but as the Chief Executive Officer of Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, I can vouch for them.

“This is because, during the course of their training, I did send some team of eminent medical laboratory scientists to participate in their examinations. The feedback I got was that the graduands today are one of the best they have seen in recent times. So based on that, I can vouch for this first batch of medical laboratory scientists from the Department of Medical Sciences of PAMO University.

“The facilities here is one of the best in Nigeria. If you have your ward, the first point of call for medical courses should be PAMO University.”

Encouraging the management of the university and students, Erhabor said: “The advise I have is that they should continue to support the department, continue to show that mentorship, hardwork pays, not cutting corners. This university has come to show that it is durable if we all put our hands on deck that Nigeria will be a better place for us.”

Meanwhile, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Dr. Peter Odili, has promised to give the 13 inductees N100,000 each, N200,000 to the best graduating students from each department and N500,000 to the over all best graduating students, Nathaniel Chimeka Deborah and immediate employment as a lecturer in the institution.

The former governor of Rivers State who congratulated the graduands for their commendable performance, advised them to be exceptional in discipline, attitude to their patients and those who work with them.

He said: “As you start work in the next few days, we will note if you are carrying the flag of PAMO very well and if found qualified, will have automatic employment in the university. Those who made first class will have automatic employment as a lecturer in the institution.”