A Wedding to Remember as SIFAX Boss, Taiwo Afolabi’s Daughter Marries in Dubai

What a joy it is for parents who are able to see their children grow up and find enough reason in life to be happy and content. This is the kind of joy that the billionaire businessman behind Sifax Group and Marriott Hotel, Taiwo Afolabi, has come to know. A few days ago, his daughter, Mariam, got married to the love of her life, Qudus Badmus, in Dubai.

Indeed, from the pictures that were generously shared, it was clear that both the bride and groom and their families exhausted themselves with so much happiness. If joy could elevate a person beyond the clouds, the entire crowd would have long ascended into the heavens by now. But that is to be expected. True love is a beautiful thing and marital commitment is even more beautiful.

Of course, Afolabi is not ignorant of the raptures of marriage. He and his lady, Madam Folashade, have shown Nigerians time and again that even people who can no longer be considered young can be so deeply in love that they outclass Romeo and Juliet by a thousand miles. So, for the Afolabi family, love is the ultimate binding force.

No doubt, the wedding of Mariam will always be remembered by those who attended and those who heard a thing or two about it.   

