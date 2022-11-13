A Bold Display of African Heritage at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Encore Premiere

Following the extravaganza of the African premiere of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ that featured Lupita Nyong’o, an encore premiere featuring Nigerian-American WWE Wrestler Jordan Omogbehin, better known as Omos, held recently at the Filmhouse Cinema, IMAX, Lekki, Lagos.

Tagged West African Premiere, the event replicated the elements of the first, with guests transforming the black carpet into a runway that showcased beautifully crafted African designs inspired by different cultures on the continent.

Some of the outstanding pieces ranged from handmade sandals to flamboyant hairstyles to intricately adorned Zulu headgear, as well as guests who took the extraordinary route of having their entire bodies painted in true styles of African hunters and warriors. Indeed, the African spirit through the lens of Wakanda came alive.

“It feels great to witness a sequel because I remember when I went to watch the first ‘Black Panther’ in the States,” Omos reacted to ‘Wakanda Forever’ following the death of Chadwick Boseman, a key figure of the first film who died from cancer.

He continued: “I remember going to the movie theatre, and seeing all these African-Americans dressed up in garments, it was great seeing them embrace their African roots. Coming to the second movie, it is having the same effect, probably times 10. I am really excited for the movie and the effect that it is going to have on black people.”

With Chadwick’s demise, the sequel is built around the death of the titular character, thereby elevating Shuri (Letitia Wright) to defend the vibranium-rich nation from its chief antagonist Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

The anticipation to view the film was palpable from the audience who thronged the venue. To engage them ahead of the screening, they were entertained with a fine selection of afrobeats and afrobeat sounds emanating from the surround sound speakers. Similarly, they indulged in tasty finger foods, cocktails, and mocktails.

Other Nigerian celebrities who attended the event include Broda Shaggi, former Big Brother Naija housemate Tuoyo Ideh, actors Uzor Arukwe and Chris Okagbue, popular skit maker Kenzy Udosen and others.

‘Black Panther:Wakanda Forever’ is now showing in cinemas nationwide.