Tiwa Savage Talks About Her Sex-tape in New Song

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It is the African Bad Gal, Tiwa Savage’s second installment for 2022, and together with rave of the moment Asake dishes out another song titled, ‘Loaded’, produced by Asake’s choice producer, Magicsticks. ‘Loaded’ is delivered in Yoruba and English featuring fusion of Amapiano and Afrobeatss, as the song’s title suggests.

On this enthralling single, Tiwa, alongside Asake, in two minutes 35 seconds, showcased their tremendous abilities and dexterities to everyone in the music community with this incredibly-crafted entry. The pop diva also dropped the video for the smash hit single. In the video, directed by TG Omori, both Tiwa and Asake displayed high sense of urban fashion which made the project colourful.

In the new song, the talented singer and actress revisited her leaked sex video, noting that the scandal cannot ruin her life.

“They planned against me, but sex tape can’t ruin my life,” Tiwa sang in Yoruba. She proceeded to say, “who never f*ck, hands in the air”.

Asake and Tiwa seem ready to rule the charts. Tiwa Savage has been polishing the last touches on her forthcoming. Album.