  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

Tiwa Savage Talks About Her Sex-tape in New Song

Life & Style | 2 days ago

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It is the African Bad Gal, Tiwa Savage’s second installment for 2022, and together with rave of the moment Asake dishes out another song titled, ‘Loaded’, produced by Asake’s choice producer, Magicsticks. ‘Loaded’ is delivered in Yoruba and English featuring fusion of Amapiano and Afrobeatss, as the song’s title suggests.

On this enthralling single, Tiwa, alongside Asake, in two minutes 35 seconds, showcased their tremendous abilities and dexterities to everyone in the music community with this incredibly-crafted entry. The pop diva also dropped the video for the smash hit single. In the video, directed by TG Omori, both Tiwa and Asake displayed high sense of urban fashion which made the project colourful.

In the new song, the talented singer and actress revisited her leaked sex video, noting that the scandal cannot ruin her life. 

“They planned against me, but sex tape can’t ruin my life,” Tiwa sang in Yoruba. She proceeded to say, “who never f*ck, hands in the air”.

Asake and Tiwa seem ready to rule the charts. Tiwa Savage has been polishing the last touches on her forthcoming. Album.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.