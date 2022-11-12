Stransact Urges Ethical Audit Practice 

A corresponding firm to RSM, Stransact (Chartered Accountants) has charged professional auditors in the country on ethics and discipline.

The organization, during a press conference in Lagos also urged professionals to execute their duties without prejudice or sentiments, in the interest of the economy.

Lead Partner of Stransact Partners, Eben Joels reiterated the role of auditors, adding that their judgment was critical to key economics decisions.

“Auditors are professional accountants authorized to review and verify the accuracy of financial records and ensure that organizations comply with relevant laws and regulatory frameworks.

Globally, strong ethics and credibility are crucial to the efficient conduct of audits since auditors are expected to be independent, reliable, honest, and carry out their duties without prejudice,” he said.

He restated the code of the discipline as integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behaviour.

He added, “The level of respect and trust given financial statements is directly proportional to the credibility of the auditor. Auditors are thus required to dispatch their jobs, bearing in mind that their responsibility is not to make the client look good but to be accountable primarily to client’s shareholders, investors, regulators, and employees.”

On her part, Partner, Audit Services, Bola Mogaji tasked professionals on credibility, adding that lack of contributed to accounting scandals and audit failures experienced in recent times.

Similarly, the firm Partner, Tax Services, Victor Athe said the credibility of an auditor is usually measured by objectivity, independence, integrity, professionalism and trust, amongst others.

He said, “Our affiliation with a strong international brand such as RSM is evidence of the level of our credibility.”