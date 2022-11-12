Ribadu: Tinubu is Most Saleable among Presidential Candidates

Bennett Oghifo

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu has described the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the most saleable contestant in the 2023 presidential race.

“Luckily, our job is cut out for us. We have the most saleable product in the market today; there is no one candidate out there that is better than our own,” Ribadu said at the inauguration of APC’s Stakeholders Relations Directorate for the 2023 poll, in Abuja yesterday.

Ribadu, who is a member of the Directorate, inaugurated by former interim chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande, said, “Asiwaju Tinubu is an accomplished human being and a thorough-bred administrator and maverick politician. He has something to show from his glowing antecedents.

“He will not learn on the job. He also has a wide network of friends and associates everywhere in Nigeria, which makes our job of outreach very much easier.”

Ribadu said the opponents of APC should not be underrated and that the party must win convincingly by a clear wide margin, stating, “We should not underrate our opponents. We should work assiduously to make the margin of winning so wide that the victory will be massive and sweet.”

He said the campaigns of the party would begin fully with the inauguration of the leadership and members of the directorate, but that it did not mean campaigns had not started.

Ribadu said, “This is, however, not the beginning of the work. Some of us have burnt many midnight candles for a long time, even before the formal constitution of the directorate, working to build bridges between critical stakeholders.”

He praised Akande for being a strong pillar in the development and growth of APC, saying, “That progressive politicians came together and formed the APC, and for the party to be where it is today, owes a lot to the sagacity and leadership of Baba Akande.

“He is a dye in the wool progressive politician who has remained steadfast and has paid his full dues in nation-building through his principled politics.”