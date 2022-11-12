 Organisers Promise Biggest Ever ‘Beauty West Africa’ Fair

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The organisers of the annual “Beauty West Africa” fair have confirmed that the forthcoming edition will be the biggest yet. With more than 220 exhibitors already booked, the show will require three exhibition halls at the Landmark Centre in Lagos. Beauty West Africa will open its doors from November 29 to December 1, with exhibitors coming from Nigeria and around the world.

Manufacturers, suppliers and distributors will be coming from Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America to do business with Nigeria’s beauty, hair and cosmetics businesses. Now in its fourth edition, Beauty West Africa will see many returning exhibitors but will be welcoming many new companies, too.

“When the 2021 show returned after the pandemic, it was a sell-out and 2022 will see the exhibition space expand to more than 4,200sqm. Of note is the increase in Nigerian businesses who will be participating at what will be Africa’s biggest beauty event yet,” said the organisers.

Beauty West Africa is organised by BtoB Events which runs a portfolio of leading trade exhibitions in Nigeria.

Its Managing Director Jamie Hill is looking forward to greeting exhibitors old and new, and particularly those from Nigeria itself.

“Beauty West Africa 2022 will welcome a record number of Nigerian exhibitors, which is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of the Nigerian people and sector. Despite various challenges being faced in the local economy (such as inflation and devaluation of the Naira) these Nigerian businesses are actively continuing to invest in activities designed to boost their revenue and exporting capacities,” said Hill.

Successful features at exhibitions organised by BtoB Events are pavilions bringing together businesses from specific countries, and Beauty West Africa is no different.

Official pavilions will be present from Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal, Pakistan, and Egypt.

Hill announced. “We are delighted to welcome national pavilions from no less than five countries at this year’s exhibition and conference, furthering our mission to bring the world of beauty to Nigeria.”