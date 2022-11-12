Nigerian Companies Shines at Paris Games Week

Africa’s innovative games company, Zannoza Entertainment, alongside other Nigerian gaming companies stole the spotlight at the just concluded 2022 Paris Games Week.

The event which held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, France, is an international trade fair that promotes the interests of video game developers.

The fair, which is acclaimed as the unifying event for video game fans was organised by Comexposium, on behalf of Syndicat des Editeurs de Logiciels de Loisirs, SELL.

Zannoza is an innovative games company that develops avenues to create, connect and compete through games.

Commenting, Founder of Zannoza Entertainment, Suzan Adinoyi remarked on the prospects in that Africa’s gaming industry, given its growth trajectory.

She professed that Nigeria was a leading nation in terms of gaming activities, revenues, and participants.

She added, “This is as a result of the country’s massive youthful population as well as increased access to smartphones and more internet adoption.

Zannoza is uniquely positioned to be a major player, continuously driving growth through strategic partnerships and innovative mobile games and educational programs.

She said, “We are excited to be at Paris Games Week 2022, It is a great opportunity by the French Embassy in Nigeria, France Esports and Lagos State Government. We are pioneering the pathway into the application of games for entertainment, education, team bonding, consumer activations and community engagement.

The future is interactive and gaming is the key., thus, we are glad to provide the pathway alongside other gaming stakeholders, to create the future.

“We look forward with so much confidence, even as we launch our first mobile game, AFROCITY PI, our educational program, CTY4GAMES, which creates a pathway into the gaming industry for those interested in starting a career in gaming either as a developer, designer, producer, monetization expert, storytelling and more.

We are people oriented, result & impact driven, we are building Africa’s gaming ecosystem, one game at a time.”

Also in attendance were the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Olusegun Dawodu, Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Sola Aiyepeku and Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Gafaar Bolowotan, amongst others.