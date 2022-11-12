Kia Sonet Star Prize at India Golf Foundation Cup

Bennett Oghifo

The Indian Cup organised by the Indian Golfers Foundation at the Ikoyi Club 1938 features an outstanding field of players and promises spectacular golf. In the same vein, these descriptions can be said of this year’s Hole-in-One Prize, a leading urban and athletic compact SUV in Nigeria, the 2023 Kia Sonet. The first Ace on the 13th hole will be rewarded with the all-new Sonet, a model that incorporates Kia’s DNA of emotive styling along with a premium appeal, which creates a strong presence on road.

With multiple powertrain options, the new Sonet’s impressive features come encapsulated in a modern exterior, making the compact SUV the latest addition to Kia’s award-winning SUV family. With a dynamic stance in a confident and compact body, the Sonet includes a fresh interpretation of Kia’s signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille, LED DRLs (daytime running lights), and a stylish front skid plate beneath. Designed around the driver with a well-laid-out, intuitive infotainment and cluster interface, the Sonet was built taking into consideration the end user’s experience, harbouring functional qualities in every inch of its ergonomic space. Built through synthesizing customer insight, Kia has formulated the Sonet, a compact SUV design built to world-leading standards, pioneering segment-leading features, and design that naturally nestles itself into the increasingly demanding urban lives of individuals.

“Kia Nigeria is poised to the #DrivenbyInspiration in everything we do, including driving the game of golf and other sporting activities forward on an international and local level,” said Olawale Jimoh, Head of Marketing, Kia Nigeria. “Kia and the game of golf have been synonymous with sophistication and innovation for many years. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Indian Golfers Foundation in Nigeria for this year’s Indian Cup at the Ikoyi Club, 1938. “Our partnership for the India Cup provides the perfect platform to present our brand’s sustainable luxury and the mobility of the future to the golf world,” Olawale added.

Speaking on Kia’s partnership with the IGF for the 2022 Indian Cup, Keshab Vaswani, a member of the organizing committee, stated that the “IGF acknowledges with deep gratitude the steadfast commitment of our sponsors who have stood firmly with us even in these trying economic conditions.”

“They identify with the ideals of the IGF in hosting the event as a channel to foster the growing relationship between the Indian and international communities with their Nigerian counterparts.

The atmosphere created at the event is one of key interest to us and that is why this event has gone on for so long,” Vaswani added.

Kia keenly prioritizes the development of sports both locally and internationally through sustainable partnerships and sponsorships of major sporting events. The sponsorship of the hole-in-one in the 2022 Indian Cup like many other sporting events has helped increased the local brand equity of Kia and penetrate the diplomatic and golf communities in the country. We are especially excited to showcase the 2023 Kia Sonet to the participants and fans of this iconic golfing competition. Using the sporting event as a touchpoint with the people through our promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

Sport has always been an integral part of Kia’s business operation and footprint across the globe. Kia’s association with multiple sports ranging from golf, tennis, football, and athletics, among others, has produced many award-winning sportspersons, helped the development of marginal communities, and supported sporting teams, national and international events” said, the Marketing Manager, Kia Motors Nigeria, Olawale Jimoh. Kia’s partnership with the India Golfers Foundation of Nigeria’s premier golf competition, the Indian Cup, is all part of the company’s effort to promote health and fitness in the communities, the world over.