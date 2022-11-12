Jennesix Drops ‘Breaking News”

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Afro hip-hop singer and dancer, Adedapomola Adebesin aka Jennesix held a listening party for his new album, “Breaking News” last Friday in Lagos. It was attended by his fans and colleagues, oldies and youngies in the music industry including Marvelous Benji, Damain and Desmond BoJ, Clizi, Rex Black, Funn Boy, Born Champion, Mysterio, Cayman, Montero, Wonder Boy, Fireman, Lady Ryan, Gring Daneers, Turnturn and Son.

At the event, Jenessix describes his music as well accepted, noting it’s wide acceptability across the world. He disclosed the 12-track album took him patience and time to make, citing his album as an example of good music. Jennesix performed several songs off the album to the delight of the audience and received loud applause.

Thanking those who worked on the project with him, he said, “I am really excited and proud to be releasing my album. I need all your support for this and I promise not to disappoint my fans. I will continue to release more songs and my fans should expect the best for me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Continuing, Jennesix advised young artistes to stay out of drugs, “believe in yourself and continue doing what you are good at doing and be focused. They should be educated before they venture into music as it will help them in their career and they should be focused.”