Ify Black China Returns from China

Tosin Clegg

China-based Nigerian actor and singer, James Ogbobe popularly known as Ify Black China, is back in the country to create his own space in the music industry, as he drops his debut single track, “DuoDuo” next weekend. The artiste, who has featured in many Nollywood epic movies, says he’s not back home to compete with anybody in the industry. Rather, he wants to be himself, while doing things like never done before.

“I want to be myself. I don’t want to be like every other person out there. I don’t want to imitate any singer. That’s why I am coming out with my own unique sound style which is a infusion of Chinese with the English language. I have some Igbo tracks in my songs too. I will be releasing them one after the other,” he enthused.

He’s into Afro-beat, hip-hop and amapiano. For him, music remains a tool through which he relives memories of his life journey. The rising singer said the message of his music is to encourage people never to give up their dreams. According to him, he did a yet to be released traditional Igbo song containing about four tracks before he relocated to China, where he finally honed his music skills.

The Enugu State-born singer said he’s into music to share his true-life experience with the world to see if it will have a positive impact on some other people’s lifestyle. On how he is combining music with acting, 28-year-old Nsukka-born said it was not a problem for him to combine two professions.

He stated further, “I love standing in front of the camera as well as being on stage. Whenever I’m invited to star in a movie, I make myself available. If I am asked to perform on stage, I try to honour the invitation. It’s never an issue for me to be an actor and a singer.”

He recalled how he struggled to make ends meet back home before the grace of God located him while he was in China. He took part in various movies back in China which gave him the popularity he enjoys today among the Chinese audience.

Qian Duo Duo, as he is popularly called by his numerous Chinese fans, is a household name in China and among Chinese in diaspora who follow him online.

It is basically because of this affinity to the Chinese fans that he decided to create a style of Afro Pop music where he will sing to both the Nigeria audience and Chinese audience. He speaks fluent Chinese language even better than his mother tongue.