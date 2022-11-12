Gov Sanwo-Olu to Unveil 37 Cultural Wonders of Nigeria, As Eko NAFEST 2022 Ends Today

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will tomorrow unveil the 37 Cultural Wonders of Nigeria. Governor Sanwo-Olu would also officially close the 35th edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) tagged ‘Eko NAFEST 2022’ with theme: Culture and Peaceful Coexistence. The 29 state contingents and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that started the seven-day cultural festival would participate in the closing ceremony at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (former Onikan Stadium Marina).

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, said Governor Sanwo-Olu would be the first governor in the country to unveil the 37 Cultural Wonders of Nigeria. Runsewe, who disclosed this yesterday at the sideline of the traditional cuisine competition held at National Institute for Sports, Surulere, ongoing 35th edition o National Insti

According to Runsewe, said “Governor Sanwo-Olu on the 13th of November (today) is making history, he is going to be the first governor in the history of our country to declare and unveil the 37 Wonders of Nigeria. “It takes a governor with goodwill and capacity to say he wants to host NAFEST so that other parts of Nigeria can come to the state,” he added.

The NCAC boss, who was accompanied by the Lagos State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said the idea of organising the traditional cuisine competition at NAFEST to showcase Nigerian foods to the whole world. Runsewe, who is the President, World Crafts Council (African Region), said apart from the industry creating jobs for the teeming youths, adding that “many of our teeming youths have gained employment through the food industry.” Runsewe, who is the Chairman, National Festival Planning Committee, asked participants at the skills acquisition centre to make best use of the skills they acquired, saying the news skills will enable them to be self-reliant. Also, he implored participating states at the drama competition to use drama to promote peace and coexistence in the country.

Meu Boi, Asarokulo Agere, Ere Tuyeye cultural groups and Epe troupe are billed to entertain guests at the closing ceremony.