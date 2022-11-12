  • Monday, 14th November, 2022

Gombe: Excessive Tax on Commercial Vehicles

Business | 2 days ago


Existing taxation system on commercial vehicles in Gombe adversely affects the economic welfare of Gombe people. It has greatly contributed to the increase in prices of commodities like foodstuff which are conveyed by these commercial vehicles.

Therefore, most indigenous drivers shy away from Gombe State. They would rather ply their trade in neighboring states, thereby giving to those states what should be for Gombe. 

We want this insensitive system to be abolished forthwith. In its place, we recommend a system that has a human face, and which does not add to the sufferings inflicted on the people by the present administration in the state.

Darar Daraja, Gombe

