Eight Years After Split, Mbong Remarries

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Actress, beauty queen, and former wife of Jeta Amata, Mbong, is pretty happy at the moment. Mbong took to social media to announce that she has tied the knot with her new man. The actress who is known for her reserved lifestyle excitedly announced that she has found love again and remarried.

Mbong gave marriage another chance eight years after their split and moments of drama in between. Jeta and Mbong got married in 2008, welcomed a daughter, Veno but they separated in 2013 and officially got divorced by 2014. Mbong’s announcement comes months after her ex-husband Jeta Amata raised the alarm concerning her alleged sudden disappearance.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram page with the good news and photos from her wedding. She disclosed that God had done everything she ever dreamt of as she can truly say that her life is complete.

Beaming with smiles in the photos, she wrote: “Surprise! I’m married! Everything I have ever dreamt of, God has done. Wow…such a bold statement and dare I say that my life is truly complete! Being drenched in so much love, and surrounded by my closest pals as I celebrated my nuptials this past weekend felt so incredible. God has blessed me with the best of everything.

“My husband, family, friends, those who couldn’t make it but still sent their love, vendors who worked tirelessly to make my day soooo special and of course everyone who made huge sacrifices to witness this day, I’m super grateful! Thank you! Thank you!! Thank you!!!”

She subsequently shared photos from her wedding and thanked her friends, family and colleagues who have supported her.

Jeta Amata and actress Mbong were once the toast of the Nigerian film industry. Their love story, love life, and marriage were the perfect celebrity life. Interestingly, their love story didn’t start in 2008 but as far back as 2001 when they first met. Mbong, who was only 16 at the time, met Jeta at an audition, and they immediately started dating.

But as any decent man, Jeta patiently waited for two years until she was 18 before asking her out. Of course, she said yes, and so they began dating. Five years after she won the Most Beautiful Girl in Akwa Ibom contest and four years after, 2nd runner-up in the 2004 Miss Nigeria, they tied the nuptial knot. And in the same year, they welcomed the only child between them, a daughter named Veno Amata.

For years they were the toast of Nollywood, and it appeared that their joy was full. Sadly, it was the complete opposite. In 2013, they separated on friendly terms and were officially divorced a year after.