Don Lamba: Patience, Humility Necessary for Artistes to Flourish

Tosin Clegg

The Managing Director, CSE Records, Onyekachukwu Mba, aka Don Lamba, has charged upcoming artistes to make patience and humility their guiding principle in the quest to flourish in the entertainment industry.

He also urged musicians to understand that it takes processes for things to manifest in the desired direction in life, adding that to gain prominence, they should not forget their humble beginnings. The music executive also emphasised the importance of artistes honouring their contract with their respective record labels

He said, “Fame should not prevent artistes from honouring their contractual agreements with record labels. They should reflect on the days when they were nobody and remember the sacrifices made for them, the sweat and the money invested in their talents before they gained prominence.

“Those investing in them got the money from the sacrifices they made in other businesses, so they need to recoup the money invested in them and their projects. When you sign artistes from the street, they have no fame and are yet to start making money, but when they see opportunity, they think that life is about money and fame. But life is beyond that; I always tell people that what you think you have may not be what you need in life.

“Sometimes, it is all about them putting themselves in the shoes of the other person. At our label, we recently scouted for artistes and signed two, Mofizzay and 3ple B. We also took the extra measures of ensuring that we deal with the artistes’ personal names and not their stage names.”