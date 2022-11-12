Bianca Ojukwu to Chair Eddie Mbadiwe’s Book Launch 

Iyom Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu will on November 16, 2022 chair the launch of a book titled, ‘Nigerian Universities Echoes from the Underground’, in Abuja.

The book is written by Rt. Hon. Dr. Eddie Mbadiwe, a former member of Imo State House of Assembly and House of Representatives.

The Father of the Day at the event will be Prof. Ihechukwu Madubike, a two-time former minister while the book will be reviewed by Dr. Paul Dike, former Director General, National Gallery of Art.

The author had earlier written two books – ‘A Scientist in Parliament’ and ‘Stunted Nigerian Dreams’ – which were presented last year.

The book presentation will hold at New Chelsea Hotel, Abuja.