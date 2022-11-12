Attah, Bakare, Ahmed, Ezekwesili, Lekwot, Others Float Pressure Group  

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Concerned leaders of thought drawn from the nation’s six geo-political zones have floated a pressure group with the sole aim of rescuing Nigeria from the myriad of problems facing it.

The leaders who gathered in Abuja yesterday under the aegis of ‘The Compatriots’, said Nigeria had all it takes for any country to survive, progress and develop on the tenets of equity, fairness and justice among her citizens irrespective of their religious, ethnic and political differences.

The group, under the chairmanship of former two-time governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, at its maiden media briefing, stressed the need for all Nigerians to properly reinvent the country ahead of the 2023 general elections and beyond.

Attah, who spoke on behalf of the group, said the body was not out for partisan politics but for good governance in Nigeria from 2023.

According to him, “History has shown that multi-nationality, multi- ethnicity or even multi-racial and religious composition can be turned into a source of strength by a nation.

“Members of this group have decided that, though tribe and tongue may differ, we do not have to sing discordant tunes.

“We have therefore resolved in the spirit of our National Anthem to Arise to dedicate the remaining days of our lives to the service of Nigeria with the vision to re-invent a new and better Nigeria for every Nigerian.”

He added that core national values of strong and united Nigeria, equity, Justice and Fairness for every citizen, realisation of full potentialities of every Nigerian, primacy of peaceful co-existence between and among Nigerian communities, proper sense of nationhood and common nationality, were the focus of their mission.

The former governor said the group was out to work with relevant socio-political stakeholders to reinvent Nigeria by “promoting national cohesion, good governance, peace and prosperity.”

Attah said the strategic objectives of the group are: “To mobilise the best intellectual resources in addressing the key challenges that are hindering the development of Nigeria as a strong and viable political and economic community.

“To promote a network of concerned Nigerians towards assisting in the improvement of governance at all levels as well as in the provision of social services.

“To involve Nigerian women at all levels and in all aspects of the activities of The Compatriots in order to become a role model for gender equality in Nigeria.

“To cultivate and assist in mentoring and leadership development initiatives so as to nurture younger generations into the mainstream of the Nigerian political economy.

“To assist in the development of the culture of social accountability in the Nigerian social formation with a view to expanding the political space, which will incubate harmonious partnerships between governments and the civil society.

“To play the role of a neutral Honest Broker and to provide a platform for discussion of all relevant local grievances of Nigerian communities in the context of Nigeria’s collective survival and development.

“To provide a compass for good governance and establish guard rails to prevent any individual or group of people from derailing the entire nation.”

Fielding questions from reporters, Attah described The Compatriots as a group of eminent Nigerians, cutting across regional, ethnic, religious, ideological and political affiliations that have decided to come together to midwife an initiative aimed at promoting national cohesion, good governance, peace and prosperity.

He said despite the members’ varied political or ethnic backgrounds, the utmost desire of the group is to work for good governance.

“Assembling eminent Nigerians together was not an easy task. What we did therefore was to consult with all legitimate socio-cultural groups in the country.

“We are not backing any candidate but supporting the concept of good governance, peace and prosperity.”

He also said the group would engage whoever emerges as the country’s president with the message that “it can no longer be business as usual. Nigeria has to change and there must be justice, equity and fairness for all.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Chairman of the group, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, said: “We are non-partisan and we will remain non-partisan. That means that we will ensure active participation in political processes and electoral matters.

“Our role will be to make sure that we help to create a conducive atmosphere that will facilitate the emergence of a leader who is voted by Nigerians, credible persons and peaceful environment.

“We don’t have an interest in who becomes the Nigerian president, except to say that we hope the person will be a good leader that is supported by majority of Nigerians. Our focus is mainly survival of Nigeria with attendant growth and development driven by principles of equity, fairness and justice among all citizens.”

On his part, the Chief Operating Officer of the group , Mr. Tom Isegholi, made further clarification of their mission saying the group’s job is to join other compatriots in keeping the country together and making it work for generality of Nigerians.

Other compatriots at the press briefing were former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Senator S Adegbenga Kaka; former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Mulikat Akande Adeola; Hajia Inna Ciroma; Ambassador Godknows Igali, Major General Saleh Maina (rtd), Major General Zamani Lekwot (rtd) and Dr. Kabir Chafe.

Others are former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili; former Vice Presidential candidate, Pastor Tunde Bakare; Dr. Dele Farotimi, Engineer Bello Suleiman, Professor Rahila Gowon, Hajia Asmau Joda, Dr. Nella Rababa and Hon Nkoyo Toyo, Prince Niyi Akenzua, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Hajiya Nene Lenval, Chief Silas Mak Akpa, Dr. Enyantu Ifene and Hajiya Asmau Joda were also announced as members of the group.