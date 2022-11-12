Adnek Announces New Products in the Spirit Market

Omolabake Fasogbon

Adnek Food & Beverages Limited has announced two new gin brands in the Nigerian spirit market.

The new products, Dublin City Whiskey and Dublin City Gin were launched in Lagos amid fun and fanfare.

Speaking on the launch, Managing Director of Adnek, Ifechukwu Mbanefo stated that the introduction of the product, amid a highly competitive environment was strategic.

“Dublin City Whiskey is a premium Whiskey, likewise is the Dublin City Gin. It is not just a blended whiskey that you bring together; it is a tasty whiskey with single malt and a whiskey with an accent.

“Our latest has a very distinct taste that should be experienced not just for the sake of drinking, but also because we want people to have good drinks that won’t affect their health. This brand is the type of drink that does not damage people’s organs.”

Mbanefo added that the new products, beyond the common boast features that cater to consumers’ health.

Also speaking, Commercial and Sales Director of the organisation, Diego Menedez stated that the organisation first delved into the gin market in 2017 and has since made its mark in the industry, with many laurels to show for it.

He added that Dublin City Whiskey is cask strength and an original brand, noting that the brand name is embroiled on the bottles to prevent adulteration.

He said, “We know the whiskey market is a very tough and competitive one, but this brand is a game changer because of its quality. I want people who drink whiskey to taste the difference from what they are used to. Since the announcement and preparation for the launch of the product, people have reached out to order for the brand in cartoons because they liked its smooth taste.”