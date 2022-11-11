Youth Engineers Capable to Foster Sustainable Development – Lekan Fatodu

A call has gone to the Nigerian Youth Engineers to participate in the decision making process of the country to ameliorate the brain drain.

The Senior Special Assistant, to the Governor of Lagos State- Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu on Sustainable Development Goals, Mr Lekan Fatodu, made the call at a Public Lecture/Symposium organized by the Young Engineers Forum of Nigeria NSE Lagos Branch tagged: ‘Roles of Youths in Natio Building: Youth Inclusiveness Panacea for NATION Buildingand Sustainable Development’

Fatodu commended the Young Engineers Forum led by Engr. Rankins Oguara for the wonderful initiative of organizing the symposium, that it was in line with the SDG’s. He said it was actually a testament to the fact that the youth has all it takes to answer some of our difficult development questions.

He encouraged The Young Engineers saying they have the numbers, Capacity and intellect to foster Sustainable development and that all of these should be galvanized towards achieving a better and greater tomorrow for everyone.

The NSE Chairman, Engr. Kunle Bello MNSE in his welcome address affirmed his commitment to the development of Young Engineers. He also appreciated Exco, members and guest speakers for attending the event.

In his address, the NYCN Chairman, Comr. Lekan Biliamin Sulaiman Oba reiterated the motto of the Youth council that says “Build the Youths, Build the Nation” meant that every policy made by leaders should be youth inclusive.

Other guest speakers at the event who spoke about Youth inclusiveness in governance, include Hon. Owolabi Falana – SUBEB Board Member, Comr. Biliamin Sulaiman Oba – Chairman NYCN Lagos State Chapter, Mr Ajewole Emmanuel Odunayo- Mr. Nigeria International