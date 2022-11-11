Tinubu Will Win Landslide in the South-south, Says Group

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The South-south Agenda for Tinubu/Shettima (SSAT) has declared that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the election by a landslide in the South-south region.

The leader of the group, Mr. Bitrus Nta Oliver, said in a press statement no geopolitical zone will want to be in the opposition in 2023, hence the zone has resolved that the votes of the people of the South-south zone will be counted among the winning votes of Tinubu.

The statement read in part: “No geopolitical zone will like to be in the opposition in the new dispensation. That is the only way every zone will protect their share of the national cake. Our votes must be counted among the winning ballot in the landslide victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President. As a matter of fact, we thank God our people have realised this and have resolved to vote for Tinubu/Shettima come 2023”.

He said the SSAT was poised to take the resounding message of victory of Tinubu and Shettima to all nooks and cranny of the South-south and called on the members to continue spreading the message as Tinubu was the most experienced, competent, prepared and credible person to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari and fulfill the expectations of Nigerians.

The group, who described itself as an independent support group in the region, also accused the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele of working against the party and its presidential candidate.

SSAT maintained that the CBN governor was sabotaging the APC and the presidential candidate of the party, Tinubu and therefore called for the immediate removal of the Governor from office to stabilize the economy and put an immediate end to the sabotage.

He claimed that as Governor and Chairman of the Board, the Governor cannot not probe himself, hence he needed to step aside for one of the Deputy Governors to take over.

He insisted that the closer the days to the elections and with Mr. Emefiele, in charge as the Governor of CBN, the more difficult it will be for the ruling party to emerge victorious.

He said: “Over the years, prices of goods and services go up in December and from statistics just before general elections. How then did Mr. Emefiele come to the conclusion that the Naira redesign policy in December, so close to the general elections, is the best for the country, if not to prompt unprecedented inflation and hardship in the country, and make President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC look really bad in the eyes of the people.”