Shettima: Obi Has Nothing to Offer Except Dubious Statistics

*Says Nigeria will go through some rough waters in coming months

*Nigeria in safe hands with Tinubu as president, Aisha Buhari assures

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, has said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has nothing to offer apart from dubious statistics.



Shettima disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at an event organised by APC Professionals Forum with the theme: “Dissecting the Asiwaju Manifesto”.

He said the trajectory of the world facing Africa and Nigeria would make or mar the 2023transition, adding that, if Nigeria failed, the black man has failed.

According to him, while he was an incurable optimist, he was also a realist, saying the nation could not shield itself from the global realities and from the challenges in Ukraine.



“We’re going to go through some rough waters in the coming months and years. This is why leadership is very crucial. 2023 will be a watershed election in the history of this country.



“What are the options available? Our political space is filled with a lot of very careful snails. We have to provoke conversation without descending so low to engage in malicious concoction or dubious aspersions on personalities.



“So what are the options available? I don’t want to mention the whole incident, I will respect our convener. He is an elder statesman that I hold in the highest esteem, I will not question his nationality. No!

“He is a bonafide Nigerian. Peter “Gringori” Obi is my friend but “Gringori” has absolutely nothing to offer apart from dubious statistics. So, the choice before us, there is a difference between daylight and darkness.”



The first lady, Aisha Buhari, said having gone through the manifesto of Tinubu, she had no doubt in her mind that given his experience in governance and passion to make a positive impact on national development, “we would be in safe hands.”



The first lady, who was represented by the Director General of National Women Development Centre, Dr. Asabe Bashir, suggested that every idea and strategy for national security must factor women, because the world has accepted the reality that women are agents of peace, growth and development.



Mrs. Buhari, therefore, pointed out that national security was a precondition for economic and social development, stressing that no nation could progress in the absence of peace, adding it was why the Constitution was emphatic that the primary responsibility of government was to secure lives and properties.