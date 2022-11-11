  • Friday, 11th November, 2022

Scores Feared Dead as Auto Crashes Trigger Gas Explosion in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Several lives may have been lost in a multiple accident that occurred at a military check point at Ochadamu along  Anyingba -Lokoja highway in Kogi East Senatorial District of the State.

Eye witness disclosed that the accident occurred when other vehicles rammed into a gas laden articulated tanker at Ochadamu Check point at about 2.00pm  yesterday.

THISDAY  gathered  that most of the dead were burnt beyond recognition while no fewer than to 30  vehicles were burnt.

“I learnt that the accident was caused by a disagreement between soldiers and tanker drivers. Soldiers reportedly shot two tanker drivers and their colleagues in anger, used a tanker loaded with fuel to barricade the highway leading to the ancient town of Idah. People gathered and pleaded with the tanker drivers to remove the tanker that they used to block the road but they refused” our source said.

Sources stated that suddenly, a speeding coal truck ran into the petrol tanker causing it to  explode. An inferno engulfed the scene, killing scores of people and injuring many others”.

It was learnt that no fewer than 20 corpses some of which were burnt beyond recognition have been counted so far while over  50 persons  sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) when contacted, said that officers were still at the spot. He pleaded for more time to profile the actual casualty figure.

“My officers are still busy and vehicles are still burning s we speak .I will get back  with detailed information as soon as possible,” he said.

