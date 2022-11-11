Oyo PDP Chieftain, Abidikugu, Tasks Politicians to Put Interest of People First

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, politicians in the country have been charged to always see themselves as the servants of the people whose interests must be protected at all times.

A Chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Dr. Kazeem Adesina Abidikugu, gave the charge in a message to felicitate with the Deputy National Chairman (South) of PDP, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, on his 64th birthday.

Abidikugu said that the present situation in the country required politicians who would serve wholeheartedly the interest of the masses.

He noted that in doing this politicians would contribute immensely in moving the country forward, thereby ensuring that the masses would enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The PDP chieftain main-tained that politicians have a responsibility to make the country a better place for the people, stating that most Nigerians are today loosing trust in the politicians.

He described Arapaja as a politician who in all the political offices he had held had ensured that he touched the lives of the masses positively, stating that he is a mentor to many young politicians because of his leadership style.

Abidikugu added that the experience of the former deputy governor would come in handy for PDP to triumph resoundingly in Oyo State and at the national level during the coming elections.