NPAN to Organise Roundtable on Industry Regulation

Leading media houses in the country and stakeholders, including civil society and non-media groups would gather in Lagos on Monday to discuss an acceptable framework for regulating the media industry in the country.



The Executive Secretary, Newspaper Proprietors ‘ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Feyi Smith, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

It explained that the move to deepen public trust by setting up a credible adjudicatory mechanism, was under the auspices of NPAN in collaboration with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and the MacArthur Foundation.



Respected media guru and erstwhile governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba would preside at the roundtable. Other prominent leaders from media practice, management, ownership, the academia, and professionals, leaders of prominent media NGOs, the Bar, the legislature, and the diplomatic corps are also expected.



The theme of the roundtable would be: “Deepening Media Professionalism Through Co-regulation,” and the programme would be in two sessions.

The first would be on, ‘Thoughts on co-regulation through an independent Ombudsman framework,’ the second session would consider, “the revised draft of a new Code of Ethics for Nigerian Journalists.”



The event would hold at Protea Hotel Ikeja Select, Alausa, Ikeja at 10.00am,

President NPAN and President of the Nigeria Press Organisation (NPO), Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, would be supported by the President of the NGE, Mr. Mustapha Isah; President of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo; President of BON, Mr. John Ugbe; President ot the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, Mr. Mr Guy Murray-Bruce; President of IBAN and Mr Yakubu. C. Maikyau, SAN. President of the NBA.



Others include the Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka; Chairman of THISDAY and Arise News Channel, Nduka Obaigbena; Mr. Ray Ekpu, former Editor-in-chief of Newswatch; Lady Maiden Alex- Ibru, Publisher of the Guardian Newspapers; Mr. Frank Aigbogun, Publisher of Business Day, Ms Angela Emuwa, Chairman of Punch Newspapers; John Momoh, Chairman of Channels TV; Mr. Lade Bonuola, former MD of the Guardian; Mr. Lanre Idowu; CEO, Diamond Publications; Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, GM, Vanguard; Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, Editor-in-Chief of Leadership, Ms. Kadaria Ahmed, CEO, Daria Media and Radio Now, and NPAN’s Mr. Feyi Smith, among others.