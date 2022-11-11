NITDA, CITAD Commission Project, Offers IT Diploma in 10 States

Emma

In a bid to actualise a sustainable digital economy through digital inclusion, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and Centre for Information Technology And Development (CITAD), have commissioned School of Community Network (SCN) initiative with a view to connecting people from different communities and promoting access to internet especially in rural areas across the country.

The Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, revealed that 50 out of the 200 participants in the ongoing School of Community Network (SCN) Project would receive a Diploma in Advanced IT across 10 communities in 10 states.

Abdullahi, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Digital Economy Development Department at NITDA, Mr. Preye Itonyo, made this known at the virtual opening ceremony for the Second Phase of the School of Community Network (SCN) Project implemented by NITDA in collaboration with CITAD.

He said, “The training will span a period of three weeks. The first two weeks will be dedicated to training on the basics of Information Technology (IT) and upon completion, they will all receive certificates in IT.

“Subsequently, you will all be subjected to an examination and the best 50 participants from all the select communities will be shortlisted to participate in the Advanced Class, which will be completed on the third week.

“This means that only five of you within each community will be shortlisted for the advanced class. Once the advanced class completes, all participants will receive a Diploma in Advanced IT.”

Abdullahi added that the second phase of the project would be sequel to the first phase and the trainees that were trained during the first phase would transfer knowledge to 20 participants in 10 communities across 10 different states.