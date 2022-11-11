NDDC Reassures Flood Victims, Says Relief on the Way

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has assured victims of the flood that affected many communities in the Niger Delta region that relief materials will get to them very soon.

A statement by the Director, Corporate Affairs

Ibitoye Abosede said the recent visit to the NDDC headquarters by some concerned persons from the affected communities in Bayelsa and Delta States, to urge the Commission to come to their aid was not necessary as action was already being taken to that effect.

The statement noted that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, had recently accompanied by the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, visited one of the devastated areas at Ihuike Community in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State where he promised that there will be a comprehensive intervention to ameliorate their sufferings.

It said the repair of the East-West road was ongoing and relief materials, including food items and essential materials, had been packaged for distribution to the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in affected communities in the region.

“The NDDC is well aware of its responsibility as an interventionist agency to provide palliatives to those affected by this unfortunate disaster.

“We are working assiduously with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to provide food items, essential drugs and infrastructural assistance to impacted communities.

“We have since commenced the distribution of essential drugs to the affected areas through the state governments. Last week, we handed over essential drugs to the Imo State Government as we prepare to reach the other affected states,” the commission said.

It said that reaching all the affected communities was challenging, but it is a task that the NDDC must accomplish, adding, “the NDDC was created for challenges such as this and we are not relenting in our efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of our people”.

It added that NDDC had not shirked its responsibility as an interventionist agency to cater to the needs of thousands of persons displaced by the flood, and the families of those who have lost their loved-ones.

“We appeal to stakeholders to show some understanding, as what may appear to be a delay in taking action was necessitated by logistics challenges.

“We assure all stakeholders in the Niger Delta region that our response will be comprehensive and effective. Our people need succour urgently and we will not fail them at this difficult time,” it said.