  • Friday, 11th November, 2022

Make Friends at Eko NAFEST 2022, Runsewe Tells Participants

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has called on participants at the ongoing Eko NAFEST 2022 to make friends from other states of the country, saying it would help build better understanding among Nigerians.

He said such friendships would eliminate ethnic suspicions among participants and encourage peace and national cohesion.

Runsewe, who is the Chairman, National Festival Planning Committee for the 35th edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), made the call yesterday while declaring open the Children Essay Writing Competition held at National Sports Institute, Surulere, Lagos.

The NCAC boss implored the school children from different states of the country to develop their skills, saying improving their skills will enable them to excel in their education.

While also declaring open the children’s Crafts, Music, and Indigenous Fabrics and Fashion competitions, yesterday, Runsewe asked the participants to embrace one another with love, saying that is the spirit of the cultural festival.

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, Special Adviser to Lagos State governor on Tourism, Mr. Olufemi Martins and others attended the event.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.