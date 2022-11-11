Labour Party Loses North Central National Vice Chairman





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The National Vice Chairman, North Central of the Labour Party (LP), Adi Shirsha Adi, is dead.

The death of Adi, 61, who passed after a brief illness, was disclosed in a statement signed by the LP National Publicity, Abayomi Arabambi, quoting the National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Abure described the passage of Adi as shocking, saying his contribution to the enthronement of the people’s government will be sorely missed.

He said: “The party expressed deep regret over the death of Shirsha Adi, who is a dedicated and committed man. He has contributed immensely to the growth of the party in the zone,” and urged the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, pointing out that God knows the best.

According to the party leader, “This is not the kind of news we are expecting to broadcast. But as a believer, we cannot question God, He knows the best.

“As a believer, we have no other option than to thank God for his life. And as a party, we will continue to forge ahead in the philosophy he was yearning for.

“Our party is overwhelmed by this great loss of a very patriotic Nigerian leader; a man of immense humility, who demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the unity, stability and development of our country.”

The party urged the family to sustain the legacies of their father.

Adi hailed from Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State, and is survived by wife and three children.