Kyari, Wabote to Lead Oil Industry Conversations at NAPE’s 40th Annual Conference

Peter Uzoho

The duo of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote would next Tuesday in Lagos, lead oil industry conversations at the 40th annual international conference and exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE).



The conference slated to hold from 13th to 17th November, 2022, would focus on the theme, “Global Energy Transition and the Future of the Oil and Gas Industry: Evolving Regulations, Emerging Concepts and Opportunities.”



Announcing the event during a press conference in Lagos, the President of NAPE, Dr. James Edet, disclosed that the opening ceremony of the conference would be on Tuesday, November 15 and that Kyari would be attending the event as the special guest of honour while Wabote would appear as the guest of honour.

Edet added that the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, would deliver the keynote paper on the theme.



According to him, the conference would host speakers who are high level industry practitioners, key personnel in government and the academia, delivering technical papers on seven sub-themes namely.



He listed the sub-themes as Energy Transition and Evolving Regulatory Framework; Gas Development, Commercialization and Monetization in the Energy Transition Era; Geo- Environmental Strategies in the Energy Transition Era; New Concepts and Approaches in Geo- Physics; Petroleum System Studies and Integrated reservoir Modelling; New Technology Applications in Exploration and Production; and Geo Science Training in the New Energy Mix Adapting in a Changing World.



Edet observed that the rising need for transition towards more sustainable energy sources, energy poverty and global geopolitics required strategic reappraisal of the energy industry in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria has an energy transition plan to get the country to net zero greenhouse gas emission by 2060, pointing out, however, that there were many factors that needed to be considered and appropriately addressed in the nation’s shift to its sustainable energy future.



The NAPE boss maintained that the reality of the climate change was facing Nigeria with desertification in the north and flooding in the south and some parts of the north, saying this change called for a crucial need to significantly reduce carbon emissions while ensuring available and affordable electricity.



Noting that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) was now in place and the Climate Change Act signed into law, Edet stated that the oil and gas industry has a role to play towards the successful implementation of these regulations and ambitious plans.



Admitting that globally, significant consumers of the hydrocarbon industry were undergoing a massive technological shift towards low or zero carbon energy usage like electric vehicles, he posited that the ongoing war, global politics, in-country insecurity challenges and asset divestment had exacerbated the impact of energy supply shortage and altered the energy landscape.



Edet further said, “Furthermore, there are other contenting and increasingly relevant issues such as: energy security; the dynamics of gas development, commercialisation and monetisation; development of Nigeria’s under explored gas rich cretaceous basins; and how Nigeria will adapt her policies and diversify her energy portfolio in the energy transition era so as to achieve sustainable growth for her economy.

“It is against the backdrop of the foregoing that the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists will at its 40th Annual International Conference and Exhibition be deliberating on the petroleum business and the regulatory environment with a view to addressing the challenges of the global energy transition, evolving regulations, and geo- environmental strategies in the energy transition era.”