Eno Unfolds Vision of a Prosperous Future for Akwa Ibom

Anieten Usen writes about the flag off of the campaign of Peoples Democratic Party’s gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, in Uyo recently

With barely four months to the March 11, 2023 Governorship election, the Akwa Ibom State PDP Governorship candidate, Pastor Umo Eno on Tuesday flagged off his campaign in Uyo with a pledge to continue the legacies of the Governor Udom Emmanuel Administration so as to ensure Akwa Ibom becomes the envy of other States in the Gulf of Guinea.

In a show of support and solidarity with Eno, thousands of PDP faithfuls from the 31 LGA’s of the State converged on the 30,000 capacity Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo for the flag-off, in a move that has sent a clear message to opposition parties in the State that PDP is poised to win again the Governorship election the record seventh time in 2023, having won all Gubernatorial elections in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

When elected as Governor, Eno will become the fifth Civilian Governor of the State and the fourth since the advent of the fourth republic, following Governors Obong Akpan Isemin, Obong Victor Attah, Chief Godswill Akpabio and M. Udom Emmanuel.

Addressing the mammoth PDP crowd who thronged the Stadium, Eno thanked God for His grace that has located, shaped and raised him, stating that he remains eternally grateful to God and Governor Udom Emmanuel for propelling him to political limelight.

In a speech he titled “My Contract With Akwa Ibom People” and delivered with the fervour of apostolic conviction, Eno, a successful entrepreneur, unleashed his economic blueprint for Akwa Ibom State to include massive job creation, aggressive food production programs, rural development and consolidation of the peace, and security of the State which Governor Emmanuel has recorded high marks.

“The peace currently enjoyed in the state, unlike what was obtainable in the recent past, cannot be taken for granted and there will be no compromise on the subject of peace and security in the State”, he said.

Eno stated that the many successes in the Aviation sector recorded by Governor Emmanuel Administration will be improved upon and expanded to remain a pacesetter not just in Nigeria but beyond.

He vowed to ensure the many potentials and benefits of the maritime sub-sector is fully explored and utilised. “This election is about capacity, this election is about character, this election is about competence, this election is about compassion, this election is about Integrity, this election is about transparency in governance, this election is about people who are ready to serve Akwa Ibom, not lord over Akwa Ibom, this election is about servant leadership”, he said to the ovation of his adoring supporters.

The candidate said his managerial skills that has made him become a success story in his chosen sector of Nigerian economy will be replicated in the State as the “election is not about rhetoric or thuggery but about good governance and making Akwa Ibom the destination of choice in Nigeria and beyond.

“We cannot afford to gamble with the destiny of about eight million Akwa Ibom people in the wrong and unstable hands”, he said.

He promised that his administration will take advantage of our comparative advantage in agriculture, revamp Akwa Palm into a money spinning venture by creating a revolution in the sector and pledged to develop capacity for civil servants and continue in the payment of gratuity of retirees which the present government have started paying, assuring that he will be a Governor for all.

“The best years of Akwa Ibom State are not in our past, it is in our future. I can assure you that God is going to lead us into a golden era”.

Eno’s Arise Agenda revolve around Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructural Maintenance and Advancement, Security Management, Educational Advancement.

His campaign’s vision is to realise a vibrant, inclusive, diversified and highly industrialised economy with life-long opportunities that engender improved social welfare conditions and a more broad based prosperity while his Campaign’s Mission Statement is anchored on the sustainable and efficient use of highly developed human and material resources within the framework of smart solutions as well as innovative digital and green technologies in all sectors of the economy to create value and wealth, and improve the quality of life of the people in a clean, safe and secured environment.

Addressing the gathering, an elated Governor Udom Emmanuel said he feels very delighted and fulfilled by Pastor Eno’s vision, mission and passion for the development of Akwa Ibom State as encapsulated in his Arise Agenda. The visible joyful governor called on Akwa Ibom people never to go back to the dark days of insecurity, kidnapping and politically motivated assassinations.

“Akwa Ibom can never go back to the dark ages or abandone governance in the hands of people who are only interested in the treasury of Akwa Ibom State. Akwa Ibom people are standing up for progress and development, and it is forward ever and backwards never”, he declared.

-Usen writes from Uyo