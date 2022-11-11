EMEPAN Plans Best 11 Honours

As part of its commitment to celebrate outstanding individuals in the media and entertainment sectors, the Entertainment Media and Event Promoters Association (EMEPAN) partnered recently with Tick Creations Ltd, an event and media consultancy outfit, to activate their flagship project tagged Best 11 Honours.

“Best 11 Honours is an annual event borne out of the desire to select, uncover and honour outstanding individuals who attained excellence or/and are voted to be the best in their various sectors consistently throughout the year,” said the Director of Communications, EMEPAN, Amaobi Madu.

The organising committee of the project also revealed that in their efforts to ensure that the event aimed at transforming and enhancing the efficiency of the entertainment sector is transparent, an electoral college team comprising outstanding players with in-depth knowledge of the industry will be constituted.

“We are also using this medium to tell the public that our doors are open as we are modestly soliciting for the necessary collaborations and have perfected a win-win relationship plan for the media and entertainment-friendly institutions towards the success of this noble initiative” the organisers reiterated.

A launch date is yet to be announced.