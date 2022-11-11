Desist from Any Act that Will Trigger Violence, Kano REC Urges Politicians

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano State, Ambassador Abdul Zango, yesterday declared readiness for the difficult task ahead of the 2023 general election in the state.

Zango, who made the commitment while addressing the management of the commission in Kano, said that he has aligned ‘wholeheartedly’ with the trust of credible and transparent election.

HE SAID: “About a week ago, we took our Oath of Office as Resident Electoral Commissioners. During the occasion, the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu reiterated the need for all to demonstrate commitment to free, fair, credible, transparent and verifiable elections.

“Professor Yakubu stressed the fact that pursuing this course is not only in line with the Oath of Office. We willingly submitted ourselves to but indeed the path to honor and integrity. Accordingly, I wish to align myself with this commitment to ensure free, fair, credible and transparent elections in Kano State.”

He explained that INEC considerable progress in reforming the electoral process essentially in the area of technology and related innovations have ushered in a new era of hope in the conduct of elections in Nigeria.

Abdul pledged to provide leadership and team player, guided by fairness and justice to all, he cautioned politicians to play by the rules.

He urged the critical stakeholders to desist from any act capable of triggering violence during the poll in Kano.

He said: “Let me also assure the staff and the entire people of Kano State that I will discharge my duties with utmost regard for neutrality, non-partisanship, transparency and strict compliance with the provisions of the law, the Commission’s Code of Conduct, Regulations and Guidelines.

“I urge all of us to continue on that trajectory until we achieve the ultimate goal of establishing a virile democratic political system where the will of the people to choose those who govern them is entrenched as a norm in Nigeria.

“Let me once again appeal to the entire citizens of Kano State, especially the political class, to demonstrate confidence in the process by conducting themselves peacefully, playing according to the rules, devoid of violence and acrimony.”