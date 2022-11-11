BusyBee Holds 6th Business Summit November 15th

Mary Nnah

All arrangements have been concluded for the 6th edition of the BusyBee Event Business Summit scheduled for slated for Tuesday, November 5th and Wednesday, 16th November 16th, 2022 at The Vantage Point Event Centre Ikeja.

Speaking during a press briefing held recently at the BusyBee Group Head Office, Herbert Macaulay, Yaba, Lagos to announce the forthcoming event, the CEO BusyBee Events and Convener of BusyBee Event Business Summit, Bisi Sotunde, said this year’s summit will be a 2- day power packed activities with the theme, “The Power of You.”

The award-winning leading events planner, thought leader and influencer, said further that the Masterclass for day one of the event will feature international speakers who have been selected from the Event Industry such as Jacqueline Vasquez from the USA, Precious Thamaga-Mazibuko from South Africa and Sonu Shau from Dubai.

She said further that the event will also feature Nigerian panelists such as Ope Bello of Oomph Events, Bukola Laguda of Freesia Foodies Restaurant, Bisola Bamidele of Bisbam Global Ventures, Yagazie Eguare of Gazmadu Studios, and so on.

Special sessions include conversations around spouse support/work-life balance with Bolaji Sotunde, The Chairman of the BusyBee Group while hands-on practical Etiquette Sessions will be taken by Glory James, an Etiquette Consultant.

Sotunde, also revealed that the Lagos State Government through its parastatal Lagos State Employment Trust Fund is on board as a Partner/Supporter of this year’s project.

“There will be Business Pitch Competition, as 10 finalists shortlisted weeks earlier will present on D-day. The winner who emerges will get a cash prize of 150,000 as support to their business with consolation cash prizes to the runner-ups. All these have been made possible by our Corporate Sponsors AMROD, E320 Associates, BusyBee Academy, Psquare Events and Ofada Boy”, she added.

The BusyBee Excellence Awards will hold on day two of the programme with the theme, “Bridgerton” and will be celebrating 10 outstanding heroes for the night.

“Different members of the Well Watered Garden Tribe Nation were nominated for their intentional hard work, growth, development, support and active participation in the community within the year 2022”, she noted, adding that eight winners will emerge going home with various brand products courtesy of the event sponsors.

She event convener revealed further that recognition awards will be given to Bisola Borha of TrendyBEEvents as the Industry Icon of the Year for her influence and inspiration to many event professionals while Mrs. Olajumoke Oriloye of Manifold Events and Rentals will be receiving The Excellent Leadership Award of the Year for building a sustainable brand in the last 17 years.