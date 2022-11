Attack on Atiku Convoy: Convene Emergency Peace Meeting, NNPP Urges Abubakar

*Condemns Maiduguri attack on PDP Campaign

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), yesterday, called on the Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), General Abdulsalami Abubakar, to convene emergency meeting of all the political parties to review the peace accord signed months ago.

The party, which spoke against the recent attack on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)presidential campaign convoy in Maiduguri, Borno State on November 9, described the situation as outrageous and barbaric.



A statement by the national publicity secretary of the party, Dr. Agbo Major, stated that, “The attacks happened despite the Peace Accord signed by presidential candidates and national chairmen of all the 18 registered political parties on 28th September 2022, in Abuja, organised by the General Abdulsami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee in which political parties and their presidential candidates resolved to carry out civil, decent and issue-based campaigns as well as promote respect and tolerance of differences.”



NNPP, therefore, urged the National Peace Committee to urgently intervene by convening an emergency meeting of the leaders of political parties and their presidential candidates to review the peace accord in view of this glaring violation that constitutes a threat to the nation’s democracy and chart the way forward to save our constitutional rule.



“President Muhammadu Buhari should also call his party governors to order so as not to truncate our hard earned democracy. The Inspector General of Police and Director General of State Security Services should ensure adequate security at political rallies to forestall any breach of the peace. The party commiserates with victims of the attacks and pray for their quick recovery,” it said.



Condemning the attack on PDP, NNPP stated: “In spite of these unprovoked attacks, a new Nigeria is possible with the New Nigeria People’s Party. We urge Nigerians to vote for NNPP candidates in all elections. Together, we will build a strong, virile, united, progressive, equitable and decent democratic nation,” the party said.



“It is outrageous, barbaric and repulsive intended to undermine the nation’s emerging democracy ahead of the crucial 2023 general election that will redefine and redirect the destiny of the country.”



NNPP also called on all lovers of constitutional rule to condemn and resist the act by anti-democratic forces that want to foist the rule of might and thuggery in place of our cherished rule of law, tolerance and unity in diversity.

“This latest attack on the foundations of the nation’s frail democracy shows the level of desperation and intolerance of opposition political parties by the outgoing All Progressives Congress in Borno State.



“In August this year, our great party, the NNPP was a victim of this political intolerance and executive recklessness in the state, when Governor Babagana Zulum, jittery over the ever increasing popularity and acceptance of the party’s Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (FNSE), PhD invited the police to seal off NNPP’s two secretariats in Maiduguri, the state capital ahead of his visit to commission the secretariats.



“The national outcry it generated forced the police to vacate the secretariat, which paved way for the party’s presidential candidate to visit the state. During the same visit, our presidential candidate’s convoy was attacked at the Bulumkutu railway crossing at the suburbs of Maiduguri as he made his way to the airport to depart the state,” he said.

NNPP, however, demanded a stop to what it described as national embarrassment in what ought to be a showcase of democracy, which election symbolises.