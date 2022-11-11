As Yuletide Approaches, Nigerian Carriers Acquire More Aircraft to Meet Demands of High Season

Chinedu Eze

In order to meet the envisaged high passenger demand during the Christmas season when passenger traffic more than double that of the previous months, Nigerian airlines have started acquiring more aircraft to meet the expected surge in passenger movement.

THISDAY learnt that some of these airlines have leased aircraft while some are in the process of leasing.

Some others, THISDAY learnt, are bringing back their aircraft earlier sent out for major maintenance, which exercise has been completed.

Since 2022 there have been recorded depletion of operating aircraft to the extent that by July this year all operating aircraft in scheduled domestic commercial service was put at 28, but indication shows that the number in the aircraft fleet of Nigerian carriers has started increasing.

It was learnt that in addition of having the highest number of operating aircraft, Air Peace recently acquired four Airbus A320s and intends to add more before the height of the season in December.

Competent sources told THISDAY that Ibom Air is expected to have additional two Airbus A320 land in Nigeria before the end of this weekend.

In an exclusive chart with THISDAY, United Nigeria Airlines spokesman, Achilles Uchegbu, said the airline is expected to bring in additional aircraft in the next two weeks.

Also the Head of Communications, Arik Air, Adebanji Ola, told THISDAY that the airline has made adequate preparation for the high season and would certainly add more aircraft to its existing fleet.

It was earlier projected that that if the current cost of ticket, which base fare is now N75, 000 continued, it would rise to N200, 000 for one hour flight because of surging demand at that time.

Currently fares rise to over N100, 000 if bought 48 hours or less before flight time and industry insiders attributed it to inadequate equipment, the high exchange rate and high cost of aviation fuel, known as Jet A1.

Experts project that passenger traffic in air travel would have depleted to about 40 per cent of the current statistics if other means of travel like the road were safe, noting that the high airfares are not connected to demand and supply principles but exigencies that have to do with high exchange rate, the cost of aviation fuel, the cost of maintenance, scarcity of dollars and limited operating hours due to many sunset airports.

The genesis of the high cost of fares and relatively fewer number of equipment could be traced to the impact of COVID-19 during the lockdown, industry experts said.

The industry insiders said airlines spent hugely to resume flights after the lockdown in training to prepare for flight service that was safe from spreading the pandemic.

They got involved in the procurement of COVID-19 kits and other attendant stringent measures, including vacating middle seats in the aircraft.

By the time the lockdown came to an end, aircraft that were still airworthy after servicing them for operation became due for C-Check. C-check is compulsory after 18 months, according to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Before the lockdown, airlines like Air Peace already had some of its aircraft ferried overseas for checks, due to the lockdown, maintenance facilities were not working and after the lockdown they were not quickly returned for service. Some existing operational aircraft in Nigeria then became due for C-check.

Then the Nigerian economy was hit by scarcity of forex, which value astronomically began to rise against the naira and made it very difficult for airlines to source dollars to pay and bring back their aircraft.

In February aviation fuel rose from N180 per litre to N400 per litre and has continued to rise and the airlines continued to reflect the increase in the cost of service to their airfares in other to sustain their operation.

Spokesman of Air Peace, Stanley Olise, told THISDAY on Wednesday that the airline was fully prepared for the Yuletide season, disclosing that it recently acquired four Airbus A320 and was inclined to adding more aircraft to its fleet. The airline has also added new routes and renewed service to Yola.

“We have been operating to our major destinations and we have also been operating to Warri, Akure, Ilorin and on November 8 we renewed flights to Yola, “he said.

He said that although the high airfares might have kept many potential air travellers from the airports, but airlines do not have any other choice if they must continue to operate and provide service to Nigerians, adding that the airline has been recording high load factor with lowest being 70 per cent despite the fact that there is overall reduction in passenger traffic.

Olise also said that the indication that fares might rise to N200, 000 for one hour flight would not happen because airlines have acquired more aircraft, so aircraft seats will to a large extend meet the demand of the travellers and that would to tame the fares.

“We always prioritise giving the best service to our customers and we are prepared to serve them efficiently this Christmas. I don’t think airfares will rise to N200, 000 during the holiday. It will not. We are bringing more aircraft and other airlines are doing so too,” he said.

But the CEO of Aero Contractors, Capt Ado Sanusi warned that airlines should be careful in the way they are wet leasing aircraft because of the rising cost of dollars, noting that as long as airlines sell tickets in Naira, it would always be difficult to source dollars to pay the leasing fees.

“The acquisition of aircraft is dependent of the business model of airlines. I know that some of the existing aircraft are going to maintenance but they should be careful as the dollar is unstable, so as they sell tickets in naira the dollar may rise that it will become very expensive to pay for the lease rentals,” he advised.

An official of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Ayotunde Osowa, told THISDAY that the domestic terminal is fully ready for the upsurge of passengers during the holiday season in terms of facilities and personnel.

“Everything is in good shape. All the elevators are working. Our IT system are top notch; so we are prepared for the high season,” he said.

