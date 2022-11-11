Latest Headlines
Kogi NLC Commends Bello for Implementation of 2018 Promotion
ARISE TV Presidential Town Hall Series on Security, Economy Holds Sunday
Labour Party Loses North Central National Vice Chairman
ARISE TV Presidential Town Hall Series on Security, Economy Holds Sunday
Series 2 of the ARISE News Channel Presidential Town Hall on Security, Economy will hold on Sunday November 13 at 7pm.
The series 2 of the town hall will feature four Presidential Candidates – African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore; Action Democratic Party, Mallam Yabagi Sani; All Progressives Grand Alliance, Professor Peter Umeadi, and Social Democratic Party, Prince Adewole Adebayo.