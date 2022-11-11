  • Friday, 11th November, 2022

ARISE TV Presidential Town Hall Series on Security, Economy Holds Sunday

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Series 2 of the ARISE News Channel Presidential Town Hall on Security, Economy will hold on Sunday November 13 at 7pm.

The series 2 of the town hall will feature four Presidential Candidates – African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore; Action Democratic Party, Mallam Yabagi Sani; All Progressives Grand Alliance, Professor Peter Umeadi, and Social Democratic Party, Prince Adewole Adebayo.

