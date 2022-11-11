Alaghodaro 2022: Obaseki Showcases Impact of Partnerships, Projects at Summit

All is set for the sixth edition of the yearly Alaghodaro Investment Summit, scheduled to take place in Benin City between Friday(today), November 11 and Sunday, November 13, 2022, with the theme, “Edo’s Transformation: Partnerships, Resilience , Impact.”

Already, different parts of the Benin metropolis have been adorned with bright colours amid an increase in economic activities, in anticipation of the big-ticket event expected to bring local and international investors, captains of industry, among others into the state.

The summit is organised yearly to mark the anniversary of Governor Godwin Obaseki in office and showcase the progress being recorded in transforming the state into an investment haven.

Guests expected at the summit include Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu and Chairman of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, among others.

According to Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, “This year’s edition, apart from providing the platform for both local and international investors to tap into the investment opportunities created by the business-friendly disposition of the Governor Obaseki-led government, it will further showcase the impacts of the years-long public-private partnership that has translated to the remarkable transformation of various sectors of the economy including education, agriculture, healthcare, civil and public service, security and infrastructure, among others.”

Others expected at the summit are the Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Dr. Atedo Peterside; Founder, Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce; Founder of Persianas Nigeria Limited, Tayo Amusan and the Managing Director, Saro International, Mr. Rasheed Sarumi, among others.

The event will commence with the Edo Summit tomorrow, Friday, November 11, 2022 by 9am at the New Festival Hall in Government House, Benin City, while a State Banquet will be held, same day, at the Edo Hotel Marquee by 6pm.

It also features a golf tournament on Saturday, November 12 by 7am as well as the launch of Digital Benin website at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and Soundstage by 2pm, while a Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday, November 13.