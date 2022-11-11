ADVAN Partners The SME Mall to Deepen SME Growth 

Mary Nnah

As part of activities lined up towards the ADVAN African Awards for Marketing Excellence ADVAN has partnered with The SME Mall to host SME Business Growth Summit on November 16th, 2022 in Lagos.

The summit themed: ‘Marketing as a tool for sustainable economic development’ will have as facilitators Mr. Osamede Uwubanmwen, President, ADVAN, Ms. Adeyosola Ademulegun-Atere, Marketing Director, MasterCard West Africa and Mr. Samuel Akinrimisi, Head of Category, HPZ Limited.

Some of the sessions scheduled for participants include: strategic marketing for SMEs, building sustainable SME brands and structuring your business for growth.

Speaking on the summit, the Chief Executive Officer of ADVAN, Mrs. Ediri Ose-Ediale said that “SMEs account for the majority of businesses worldwide and are important contributors to job creation and global economic development. They represent about 90% of businesses and more than 50% of employment worldwide.”

“The program is to provide SME organizations with insights from top multinational brands on growth and brand building strategies,” she said.

She stated participants would benefit from global best practice insights on business growth and sustainability, strong networking opportunities and opportunity for further Training and Support for business growth.

The sectoral group is the only trade association in Nigeria that represents the collective interests of ‘Advertisers’ – Multinational and Local organizations that engage the services of advertising and media agencies to promote their products and services.

ADVAN is a strong voice of 100 of the biggest organizations in Nigeria representing over 300 brands that control 90% of annual marketing and advertising spend in Nigeria. It is a member and on the Executive Council of the World Federation of Advertisers, a body of global brands and marketing associations in over 60 countries of the world.