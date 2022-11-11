Addosser Microfinance Bank Unveils New Head Office Building





Nume Ekeghe

Addosser Microfinance Bank has recently unveiled its Corporate Head Office Building at No 32 Lewis Street, Lagos Island, Lagos as part of its efforts to put in developmental measures towards serving its customers in a more conducive banking facility.

The bank, which has been in existence for over 14 years has supported the growth of over 100,000 MSME’s through its 21 branch network in Lagos state.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Managing Director, Addosser Microfinance Bank, Mr. Bayo Fabiyi highlighted that the remodelling of the Head Office was a strategic move to reposition the bank for its next phase of growth which will include the introduction of Agent Banking, Digital Banking, continuous expansion within Lagos State and obtaining a National license to extend its business operations to other parts of Nigeria.

He noted that the unveiling ceremony held at the building had in attendance strategic partners and customers who witnessed the event.

Fabiyi said “The transformation witnessed serves as the bank’s affirmation that it is not a flash in the pan institution but one that is sustainable, enduring, and here to support MSMEs.”

On her part, the Chairman, Addosser Microfinance Bank, Mrs Omolara Adebiyi in her vote of thanks expressed her deepest thanks to the staff, management for their tenacity and hard work in contributing to the growth of the institution, and to customers of the bank especially the host community for a mutually beneficial long standing relationship since the bank commenced in 2008.