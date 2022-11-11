‘Abuja Airport Second Runway to be Delivered in Six Months’

The National Assembly Joint Committees on aviation has been assured of the completion of the N92 billion second Abuja International Airport runway, before the exit of the current regime.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika gave the assurance recently during an oversight visit to the airport by the joint committees of the Senate and House of Representatives led by Senator Abiodun Olujimi and Honourable Nnolim Nnaji.

Sirika who conducted members of the committees of the two Chambers of the National Assembly round the on going projects at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, disclosed that the contractor for the second runway, Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company, (CCECC) had been fully mobilised.

Both chairmen stressed that the Construction of the second Abuja Airport’s runway was long overdue considering the strategic importance of the airport to the nation.

Nnaji who sought the commitment of the contractor that the project would be completed on schedule observed that Abuja being the admistrative capital of Nigeria, coupled with its growing economy, could no longer cope with a single airport runway.

The CCECC project manager, Yang Yantao, while responding to Honourable Nnaji’s demand on the runway, stressed that with proper funding, the CCECC would deliver the runway and all the components in six months.

Senate Olujimi also used the occasion of the visit to assure the minister that the committees of both Chambers would do whatever possible to restore the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA) back on federal budget because of its critical role to the safety of air navigation.

Senator Sirika had earlier in his remarks applauded the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Aviation for their continued supports to the aviation sector.

The legislators equally inspected the airport’s cargo terminal and the multi story car park both of which were at the advance stages of completion before departing back to the National Assembly.