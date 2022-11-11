9ice, Orezi to Perform at William Lawson’s Naija Highlandah Challenge Grand Finale 

By Vanessa Obioha

The much-anticipated grand finale of William Lawson’s Naija Highlandah challenge is finally taking place Saturday, with music performances from ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner 9ice, as well as Orezi, ARB Band and others.

Fifteen contestants — 13 males and two females — will be vying for the ultimate prize of Two Million Naira and an all-expense paid trip to Scotland. The finalists are the lucky ones out of 4,500 people who took part in the activation phase of the campaign which was held in lounges, bars and supermarkets. To qualify for the grand finale, the finalists had

to score the qualification mark of 80 to participate in humourous, bold and unconventional challenges.

“William Lawson’s Blended Scotch Whisky has lived up to its reputation of defying the norm with this exciting campaign,” said

Lerato Makume, Bacardi Marketing Manager for Nigeria.

“At William Lawson’s, we make our own rules; we are brazenly different and have demonstrated all these in the month-long activation. We are delighted at how the campaign has gone because it affirms Nigerians love our brand and messaging. We are excited that the first-ever Naija Highlandah will emerge on Saturday.”

The search for The Naija Highlandah commenced on October 6, with William Lawson’s Highlandahs storming major streets and bus terminuses in Lagos. The Highlandahs visited the Oshodi and Ikeja Bus Terminals, where they paid the bus fares of random Nigerians to the delight of beneficiaries and other members of the public.

At the media launch that followed the street activation at Bamboo Lounge, Ikeja GRA, journalists, and other partners participated in fun challenges and won exciting prizes. Nigerians also won prizes at the subsequent weekly activations at bars, lounges and supermarkets across Lagos.

Apart from the music performances, the grand finale which will take place at The Stable, Union Bank Sports Ground, Bode Thomas, Surulere, will feature fun games, including giant board games, snooker board, soccer table board, card games, games from the activations, rodeo bull ride and photo ops.