2023: Arewa Community in A’Ibom Drums Support for PDP Guber Candidate





Okon Bassey in Uyo

The leadership and members of the Arewa Community in Akwa Ibom State have drummed support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the state, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno and his running mate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi for the 2023 elections.

The endorsement of the PDP gubernatorial hopeful, took place yesterday at a rally held in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The Arewa Community led by Chairman, Arewa People’s Assembly, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbole and the Sarkin Hausawa, Alhaji Hassan Sadauki, who is the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council for Islamic Affairs, pledged their total support for Pastor Umo Eno and his running mate, promising to deliver bloc votes for the PDP Governorship candidate and other candidates of the party in the election.

They hailed the current administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel for fostering peace in the state, saying the Hausa Community was desirous of the sustenance of the peace and have absolute confidence in Pastor Umo Eno’s ability to drive the peace sustenance efforts and as well consolidate on the development strides of the Udom Emmanuel administration in other sectors of the state’s economy.

The Arewa leader said the community which is a conglomeration of Northerners from the 19 Northern states in Nigeria resident in Akwa Ibom, decided to file behind Pastor Umo Eno’s aspiration, as they have found Umo Eno worthy in character and capacity to succeed Governor Emmanuel in 2023.

“We, members of Arewa Community in Akwa Ibom State are solidly behind you. I am standing as a collateral, surety and guarantor to assure you that we will deliver bloc votes for you and to all the candidates of the PDP.

“He that is in you is greater than he that is in the world.

“This is a cross section of Arewa Community from 19 Northern states in Nigeria, across religious and cultural affiliation.

“We have come here today to attest to the fact that we have found you capable, because we can attest to your competency, character and personality and competency. You are an accomplished entrepreneur. We know you as a detribalized Nigerian.

“We have mobilized our people already to vote for you. We know that with the completion agenda of His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, by the time you become Governor in 2023, Akwa Ibom will become the Dubai of Africa.”, he stated

On his part, the Sarkin Hausawa, Alhaji Sadauki ,who also double as Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council for Islamic Affairs, said the muslim community in the state were confident in Umo Eno’s capacity, and would vote accordingly to ensure his victory at the polls.

“We believe that by having you at the helm of affairs in the State, the bond of unity between the Muslim Community in Akwa Ibom and our hosts would deepen”.

Others, who spoke in support of Umo Eno’s candidacy including, the Deputy Sarkin Hausa, Alhaji Mohamed Ajawaji, Deputy State Imam, Mallam Ya’haya, the Sarkin Hausawa of Eket, Alhaji Ibrahim Iliya, Mrs. Deborah Usman who spoke for the Women, affirmed their resolve to mobilize support across board for the victory of the PDP in the forthcoming election.

Reacting, the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Eno thanked the Arewa Community for endorsing his ambition, and promised to run an all inclusive administration and protect their interest once elected as Governor come 2023.

He commended members of Arewa Community for living peacefully in the State, and contributing to the development of the state.

The Governorship candidate however enjoined them to maintain the tempo, and cautioned against engaging in acts capable of undermining the peace being enjoyed in the State.