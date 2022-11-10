Switzerland Commits $756,000 as Humanitarian Support to Flood Victims

•Massive flooding in Bayelsa forces NCDMB to move Nigerian content conference to Uyo

Emmanuel Addeh, Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos



The Swiss government has said it would support Nigeria with the sum of 750 000 Swiss francs (approximately $756 000) to support the humanitarian response to cushion the devastating floods that swept 34 states of the country, claimed at least 600 lives and displaced over 1.5 million people.

The assistance was in response to a recent emergency appeal by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

It was expected that the contribution routed through IFRC and the Nigerian Red Cross Society would complement efforts of the federal government to respond to the crisis by providing the victims of the flood with multi-sectoral assistance to meet their immediate basic needs.

The relief would include temporary shelter, rebuilding of houses, delivery of multipurpose cash assistance as well as health, water and sanitation measures to prevent a further spread of the ongoing cholera outbreak.

The Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Nicolas Lang, yesterday expressed satisfaction that Switzerland was able to support Nigeria and its people to overcome the crisis.

“This contribution to the IFRC’s emergency flood appeal is fully in line with Switzerland’s longstanding and sustained collaboration with Nigeria, including on providing humanitarian assistance to crisis-affected populations,” Lang said.

He expressed confidence that the IFRC and the Nigerian Red Cross Society, using their wide network of volunteers throughout the country and working in close collaboration with the government agencies coordinating the response would provide an effective and locally-led response to the immediate needs of thousands of Nigerians whose lives have been tragically impacted by the floods.

Meanwhile, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has sympathised with traders and victims of the multi-million naira Onitsha Drug Market, popularly known as Ogbo Ogwu in Anambra state.

The market was gutted by fire on Tuesday, following an explosion at the Chemical/Surgical Line of the market.

Drugs, pharmaceuticals and other items worth millions of naira were said to be destroyed, several persons were also said to have suffered various degrees of burns.

Farouq expressed sympathy to the people and government of Anambra state over the incident which she described as disturbing.

She said the disaster would definitely affect the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of not only the state, but the nation’s economy.

Massive Flooding in Bayelsa Forces NCDMB to Move Practical Nigerian Content Conference to Uyo

In the meantime, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has announced the movement of its flagship annual Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) conference to Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, citing the massive flooding in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the programme’s usual venue.

The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, made the announcement in an email to the agency’s staff and other stakeholders to confirm that the event would still be held on the scheduled dates, 5th – 8th December, 2022, and would attract major stakeholders in the oil and gas industry from across Nigeria.

Wabote explained that the change in venue for the conference was due to the unprecedented flood situation that has ravaged 31 states in the country and its impact on the scheduled conference.

He said: “We are saddened to come to the realisation that the event is now threatened due to the unprecedented flooding that affected 31 states in the country, including Bayelsa State with most parts of the state seriously affected, including Yenagoa, the state capital and host city for the event.

“While we acknowledge that the flood has begun to recede, it is doubtful that significant recoveries would be made from now to the date of the event, which is about six weeks away.”

The NCDMB boss further noted that the East-West Road, which is one of the major arteries to the state had been badly impacted, making it difficult for human and vehicular movements.

He pointed out that facilities on the ground in Yenagoa for the hosting of the PNC 2022, had also been heavily impacted, including hotels, eateries, small businesses and service providers to partners, logistics support among others.

“Most of our operational vehicles that would provide logistic support to the PNC team are also stuck either in Port Harcourt, Rivers State or Warri, Delta State due to the state of the East-West Road.

“In view of the foregoing, I am constrained to write to inform all staff of the movement of the venue of the PNC 2022 from Yenagoa to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State to hold on the same date.” Wabote said.

He assured that the PNC 2022 Planning Committee would still deliver a top-notch event at Uyo, with the Board’s partners, DMG Nigeria Events.

The executive secretary pointed out that the movement of the venue was only for the Year 2022, as the Nigerian Content Tower, Yenagoa remained the preferred destination for this NCDMB flagship event.

According to him, the next edition in 2023 would return to Yenagoa, bigger and better to celebrate the resilience of the city.

He expressed shock at the devastating impact of the flooding on livelihoods, businesses, and government activities in Bayelsa State as well as other states in the country and sympathised with Nigerians on the impact in their homes, including separation from their loved ones.

The Practical Nigerian Content Forum is a flagship event of the Board which attracts major stakeholders in the oil and gas industry from across Nigeria.