Stop Making Frivolous Campaign Promises, Okotie Tells Presidential Candidates

The Reverend Chris Okotie has raised concern over the propensity of politicians to make frivolous promises which, at the end of the day, they end up not fulfilling.

He lamented that this cycle of deceit has resumed among the presidential candidates of the major political parties in the country.

Okotie, who is the chief exponent of restructuring and interim government movement said the current constitution would not make it possible for any presidential candidate to fulfil his campaign promises because it contains several inherent contradictions.

The former presidential candidate under the Fresh Party (FP) reaction coincided with the release of the manifestos of the two biggest parties -the APC and the PDP, said that “All the major Presidential flag-bearers are talking about modality – how they would do what – none is addressing conditionality, that is, the constitution, true federalism, resource control as the primary solution to the Nigerian quandary.”

He explained the Nigerian conundrum: “Nigeria’s governmental incapacity is not modalities about requisite knowledge and procedure, but conditionalities, inherent conditional obstructions.”

Okotie buttressed his argument with the metaphor of a pilot who wouldn’t fly his plane under inclement weather because it’s suicidal to do so; an apparent reference to modality.

The reverend then declared that to attempt to base any actualisation of political promises on the present dysfunctional constitution is a journey in futility.

He concluded that the only way out is to adopt his brand of restructuring based on Aboriginal Democracy, which would produce an acceptable constitution that would meet the yearnings of the people.