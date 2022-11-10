Qatar 2022: Hot Spot Travel & Tours Offers World Cup Packages for Football Fans 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Hot Spot Travel & Tourshas created packages that cover the 3rd place and final games of Qatar 2022 which begin from November 15-December 19.

The CEO of Hot Spot Travel & Tours, Femi Soneye, disclosed yesterday that the five-day tour package for Nigerian fans going to the World Cup include flight tickets, medical, insurance, transportation and match tickets in Qatar.

He said the packages will provide football fans an enriching experience of warm Arab hospitality and the best of both Dubai and Doha.

The FIFA World Cup is the most thrilling sporting spectacle in the world with Qatar projecting to welcome about 1.2 million fans from all over the world.

Soneye added that in between, there will be two days of excursions for visitors to explore alluring beaches, tour world-class museums, shop at enticing markets, sight impressive architecture and unique landscape. They will also experience the carnival on the day of the final.

According to the travel agency, the packages include a 4-nighteconomy package starting at $3,500, and a gold 4-nightpackage starting at $9,500. All rates are per person.

“The economy package includes standard or three-star deluxe hotels, pre-travel concierge, transfers between the airport and hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days while the gold package includes first-class accommodation at one of Doha’s top 5- Star hotels, with daily breakfast, transfers between the airport and the hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days, and high-touch service from Hot Spot’s ‘ 24-7 on-site host team.

“We at Hot Spot have kept our packages very competitive so that football fans can enjoy the spirit of football while having less focus on logistics which will be well taken care of by us,” Soneye said.