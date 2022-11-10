Ondo Police Parade 64-year-old Man for Allegedly Setting 5 Children Ablaze

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command yesterday paraded a 64-year-old man, Mr. Ojo Joseph, who was arrested for allegedly setting ablaze five of his step children at Fagun Crescent Area of Ondo town, in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

THISDAY reported that Ojo allegedly poured petrol into the room where the children were sleeping and set them on fire because his wife, who is the mother of the children offended him.

While parading the suspect alongside four others at the command headquarters in Akure, the Ondo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Fumilayo Odunlami, said that out of the five children, three have died while the remaining two and their mother were still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Odunlami said: “On November 5, 2022, a case of arson/murder was reported at Enu-Owa Division. The complainant stated that at about 03.00 hours, he heard a cry for help from his neighbour’s step-children’s room and discovered that the room was on fire. He was however able to save four out of the five children in the room. The mother, while trying to save her children also got affected.

“Tayo Akinfolarin, aged seven years, was burnt beyond recognition while the other four children were rushed to FMC, Owo. Aanu Akinfolarin, aged 10 years, died on the way to the hospital and Tope Akinfolarin, aged 14 years, died on November 8, 2022, while the two other children are still receiving treatment in the hospital.

“During interrogation, the suspect, Mr. Joseph Ojo, who is the stepfather of the children, claimed that his wife was not taking care of him because of the step children and that the wife picked up a quarrel with him because he dropped ₦60,000) as feeding money for the family. The husband also said that he became angry, siphoned petrol from his chainsaw (felling machine) and poured it in the children’s room before setting it ablaze.”

The police spokesperson clarified that the twins bore to the suspect by the mother of those children are in safe condition, as they were not in the same room with their step siblings when the incident happened.

She said that men of the command also arrested a 35-year-old Mr. Patrick Ejeh, for allegedly snatching a Toyota Camry 2012 model, from its owner at gun point in Akure.

“A Toyota Camry 2012 model, red colour with Chassis number 4TIBFIFK6CU576240, Registration number AKD 972 HR was snatched from the owner at gun point on 3rd September, 2022, at about 21.00 hours, at her residence, around FUTA North gate.

“Through intelligence gathering, Detectives trailed the robbers down to Abuja where the said vehicle was recovered on 18th October, 2022. One Patrick Ejeh ‘m’ Aged 35 of Dutse Alhaji, Tipper Garage Junction, Abuja, was arrested while other gang members are currently at large. Investigation is in progress.

“On October 29, 2022, at about 12.00 hours, upon information received that some group of Eiye Confraternity were mobilising to attack some OPC members at Abusoro, Ijoka Road, Akure, on a revenge mission, a team of Detectives from SWAT moved to the scene and arrested the following suspects: Adeyeye Deji ‘m’ Aged 28; Adesuyi Damilola ‘m’ Aged 26; Abiodun Lekan ‘m’ Aged 25.

“During investigation, two locally made pistols were recovered from their hideout. Investigation is still ongoing and they will soon have their day in court,” the PPRO added.