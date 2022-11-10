Nigeria’s Active Domain Name Users Increased from 180,162 in July to 181,275 in September

Emma Okonji

Again, the number of Nigeria’s active .ng domain name users picked up, even though slightly from 180,162 in July to 181,275 in September 2022, according to the recent statistics released by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the body responsible for managing Nigeria’s country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD).

The statistics, which THISDAY obtained from the official website of NiRA, showed that in July 2022, total registration, renewal and restoration was 180,162, but the figure increased in August to reach 181,278, and maintained the increase in September, with a slight difference to reach 181,275, which is the current number of active .ng domain name users in the country as at September 2022.

The increase in figure came from the active 2nd level domain name users, which rose from 70,115 in July to 73,084 in August, before rising again to 75,875 in September 2022.

From the statistics, fresh registration of .ng domain name in July was 5,920, renewal was 4,781, while restoration was 156. In August, fresh registration of .ng domain name was 6,756, renewal was 5,226, while restoration dropped to 130. In September, fresh registration of .ng domain name was 6,9781, renewal was 4,837, while restoration was 153.

The .ng domain name figure had dropped in June 2022 to 178,813, showing a decrease in the total number of active .ng domain name users in June this year.

Details according to the released statistics, showed 5,926 domain name registration, 4,936 domain name renewal, with 127 domain name restoration in June this year, while the active third level domain name was 111,351, and the active second level domain name was 67,462, which brought the total number of active domain name users in June 2022 to 178,813, which is a decrease from the 179,420 active domain name attained in May this year.

The latest statistics however showed an increase in the number of active domain name users in July, August and September 2022.

The ccTLD .ng domain name is Nigeria’s identity in cyberspace, which has the .ng at the suffix of every official email address that originates from Nigeria. In the United Kingdom, all official email addresses end with .co.uk, in United States of America, they end with .com, while in South Africa, official email addresses end with .co.za.

In Nigeria, NiRA has carried out several campaigns to sensitise Nigerians on the need to populate .ng domain name, which is Nigeria’s identity in cyberspace.

Reacting to the increased number of active .ng domain name users in the months of July, August and September this year, the President of NiRA, Mr. Mohammed Rudman, told THISDAY that Nigerians were beginning to understand the need to identify with .ng domain name for every online transaction and communication.

According to Rudman, “It feels good to look back at what we have achieved in disseminating information about the growth of .ng domains and providing insight as to the impact of our work on the nation at large. The overall thrust of our efforts has been to increase the adoption of .ng domain names. Without a doubt, we still have a lot to do this year, but we are closer to the achievement of our strategic goals than we have ever been.”

“This last quarter of the year will be particularly busy for us as we collaborate with various associations such as the Nigeria Bar Association and the Nigeria Medical Association to inform members about the value of .ng domains, “Rudman added.